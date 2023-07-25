Vielun catalogues exceptional Poll Hereford and Angus sale bulls to suit all operations

EXCEPTIONAL GENETICS: Vielun Pastoral Company stud principal Sam Broinowski is focused on balancing phenotype and genotype to produce high performing cattle with the ability to meet a range of markets. Picture supplied

BREEDING commercially relevant stud cattle backed up by breed-leading data sets, has been the foundation and is the long-term objective for Vielun Pastoral Company.

The Mudgee-based stud has 39 bulls - 30 Hereford and 9 Angus - on offer in its third annual sale on August 18, and the draft includes exceptional genetics in both breeds that can make an impact in any stud or commercial herd.

Vielun Pastoral Company (VPC) has been balancing phenotype and genotype for three generations, with current stud principal Sam Broinowski passionate about producing stud cattle with the versatility for their progeny to finish under any management program, giving clientele the flexibility to target either the well-established grass-fed or grain-fed producer programs in the eastern states of Australia.

PERFORMANCE SIRES: Sam Broinowski is the third generation to breed Poll Hereford bulls and has 23 two-year-old bulls and seven yearlings in the VPC sale on August 18. Picture supplied

VPC's yearling and rising two-year-old Angus and Poll Hereford sale bulls are currently on winter pastures and grazing oats at Mullamuddy Park in the lead up to sale day.

"We're focused on the commercially-relevant traits of calving ease, gestation length, days to calving, carcase, growth and fat, which backs up the performance of our bulls," Mr Broinowski said.

The stud began with Herefords in 1954 and Mr Broinowski added Angus cattle, based entirely on Millah Murrah genetics, to the operation in 2017.

He's focused heavily on fertility, including gestation length and days to calving, and the herd is run under a strict system, which has resulted in a highly fertile herd with no calving issues.

HIGH QUALITY: Angus cattle were added to the operation at Mullamuddy Park, Mudgee, six years ago, with the stud herd based entirely on Millah Murrah bloodlines. Picture supplied

"Our cows are put under conventional commercial pressures, with a very strict artificial insemination program for heifers and cows, with the cows backed up by our bulls for seven-week joining," Mr Broinowski said.

"The main focus of our cattle breeding operation is to build a functional, efficient cow herd, because it's always been my belief that if you get your cows right, the bulls follow."

FEMALE FOCUS: Working on the female performance traits of fertility, gestation length and days to calving had resulted in a highly fertile herd with no calving issues. Picture supplied

A bull that has met Mr Broinowski's high standards is the record breaking Injemira Robert Redford Q287 (purchased in a syndicate for $160,000 in 2022) who he describes as a breed-changing and trait leading sire.



"He is producing elite progeny of an exceptionally high standard and leaving consistent lines of calves with excellent growth and carcase traits."

Seven yearling sons of Redford Q287 will be a highlight of the offering in the stud's August 18 sale at Mullamuddy Park.

LOT 10: VP Redford T058, by $160,000 bull Injemira Robert Redford Q287 and from Wirruna Nick daughter VP Maratana R001. Picture supplied

Also available are 23 two-year-old Poll Hereford bulls.

"These bulls have heavy carcase traits with consistently high-performance carcase data and they're dark and red-eyed with very good conformation," Mr Broinowski said.



"About half of these two-year-old bulls have the credentials to suit heifers. We have really concentrated on getting our calving ease right which is a fundamental trait and management tool to help assist and support our commercial clients breeding programs."

Sire lines represented in the two-year-old draft include NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D and his son VP Endure Q039, the top selling bull at VPC's inaugural sale in 2021.

LOT 11: VP Redford T043, a son of Robert Redford and Endure daughter VP Gloxinia Q047. Picture supplied

Other sires include Wirruna Promise P239, Wirruna Pilot P054 and Wirruna Nick N012.

In the Angus draft are nine Millah Murrah-blood bulls, including six sons of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 who set the then Australian Angus record when he sold for $160,000 in 2019 and has gone on to sire incredible sons who have set records of their own ($280,000 for Rocket Man R38 and $240,000 for Rembrandt R48).

But the Angus team leader for Mr Broinowski is lot three, Vielun Powerpoint S097, by Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q193, one of the foundation sires for the VPC Angus stud.

Powerpoint S097 is a grandson of Millah Murrah Loch Up L133 and has the well-respected Flower cow family on both sides of his pedigree, with his sire out of Millah Murrah Flower M277 and Millah Murrah Flower L279 on his dam side.

LOT 3: Vielun Powerpoint S097, a son of Angus impact sire Millah Murrah Powerpoint Q193 and Vielun Flower P058. Picture supplied

"Lot three is an exceptional stud sire prospect with the beautiful balance, structure, muscle pattern, with a strong performance data set," Mr Broinowski said.

"Our goal is to breed highly efficient cattle that will finish earlier and quicker off winter and summer pastures alike, to be more cost effective for our commercial bull clients' grass-fed breeding and fattening programs."



All sale bulls can be inspected at the stud's open day on Friday, July 28.

The sale is on Friday, August 18, with bidding available in person and via AuctionsPlus.