Wombats continue to cause havoc on farms, with landholders worried about significant environmental degradation, damage to plant and infrastructure and allowing feral animals access to properties.
At the annual NSW Farmers' Conference, a motion was passed, calling on the state government to introduce a wombat management plan.
Rockley farmer Andrew McKibbin said there needs to be a plan to monitor wombat numbers to ensure the population remains ecologically sustainable - similar to the management plan for kangaroos.
"Many farmers have fenced off areas with trees or fenced off areas to grow trees. These can include areas to repair or prevent erosion, landslip areas and riparian areas along creeks and rivers to restore the waterway banks, natural reeds and the quality of water," Mr McKibbin said.
"But wombats are biting off the stems and killing new tube stock trees after planting and undermining grown trees so they fall over. The restoration of watercourses also creates a positive environment for fish and platypus. Many of these areas are also designed as a koala habitat. However these efforts to regenerate our landscape and environment are being jeopardised by the increased activities of wombats."
Mr McKibbin said wombats infest these areas and cause massive erosion through drilling holes about 50 cm in diameter into the soil, leaving some areas looking 'like Swiss cheese.'
"On river and creek banks these holes cause the banks to subside into the streams causing degradation of our streams and the stream banks. Large amounts of sediment deposit in the streams which ultimately ends up in dams. For example, in my case it ends up in Ben Chifley dam which is a major water source for Bathurst," Mr McKibbin said.
"There has been damage to vehicles, four-wheel bikes, side by sides and machinery hitting wombat holes . There is the known risk of potential injuries to humans. These wombat holes pose a danger for horse riding, as horses can break their leg when it goes down a hole when riding for pleasure or mustering."
Farmers are already fighting a battle against feral pigs, foxes and deer. Mr McKibbin said wombats burrow under fences, including exclusion fences, and that gives a passage for pigs and foxes to enter properties.
"The holes are about 50 cm in diameter and this allows pigs, foxes and kangaroos to enter properties. Some holes become over a metre tall as the route becomes a highway allowing sheep and calves to escape. Feral pigs, as well as attacking sheep and lambs, are infested with leptospirosis; so now our cattle herd has to be vaccinated yearly for this disease which causes cows to abort calf foetuses."
"There are landholders who have reported dam walls being breached by wombat holes and farm buildings including homes being undermined."
"We have tried methods such as relocating the wombats, as suggested by National Parks - and some have tried using wombat gates in the fences, but the problem is the wombats ignore the flap gate and burrow nearby."
A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said the NSW Department of Planning and Environment prioritises the safety of people while considering the protection status and needs of animals to manage interactions between people and wildlife.
"Where protected native animals are shown to be a threat to human safety, damaging property and/or causing economic hardship, non-lethal strategies must be used in the first instance if at all possible," the NPWS spokesperson said.
"When non-lethal mitigation measures have been exhausted, NPWS may grant a licence to the owner or occupier of a property, to take action to control the animals."
Mr McKibbin said, at last week's NSW Farmers conference, he spoke to many people who are impacted by wombats - including in the Southern Highlands, Hartley, Oberon, Bathurst and Orange.
"The story was the same; the numbers have increased dramatically and are causing environmental damage, machinery damage and allowing feral animals to access properties through their holes," Mr McKibbin said.
"Landholders are only talking about controlling the number of wombats to ensure ecological sustainability of our environment and agricultural industry."
