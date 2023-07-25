"The holes are about 50 cm in diameter and this allows pigs, foxes and kangaroos to enter properties. Some holes become over a metre tall as the route becomes a highway allowing sheep and calves to escape. Feral pigs, as well as attacking sheep and lambs, are infested with leptospirosis; so now our cattle herd has to be vaccinated yearly for this disease which causes cows to abort calf foetuses."

