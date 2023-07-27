Researchers working to identify high and low methane producing cattle say more work needs to be done to tease out the differences between those on feed and the others grazing in the paddock.
"Methane research in ruminants is an economically important trait for cattle producers as methane is a by-product of rumination," says DPI research officer Tom Granleese, who is part of a $15m joint project between DPI and UNE, MLA and Angus Australia.
"Methane emitted from rumination is a direct energy loss to an animal (i.e. 8-15 per cent of potential energy from each mouthful of feed ingested is emitted via methane and carbon dioxide during rumination). Methane is also 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide."
Currently under the Low Methane Beef Project, featured in our recent lift-out edition of Spring Angus, steers from Angus Sire Benchmarking Project and the Southern MultiBreed reference population are being monitored for methane emissions in the UNE's Tullimba feedlot, while their grass-fed sisters are being measured on NSW DPI stations. Researchers are already finding that it is much easier to measure in the feedlot compared to the paddock.
"In the field getting an animal to come into a narrow laneway to the feeder and stick its head into a buzzing box (there is a fan sucking cattle breath past sensors) is not as easy as measuring in the feedlot where cattle are looking for stimulation," says Dr Granleese.
The 20-strong team is working towards creating an Estimated Breeding Value for methane and expects verified data to be reported in the next 24 months.
Similar projects are occurring around the world, but not to this scale. The project is in its early stages with data still in its raw form at the moment. The data must be verified and analysed by geneticists before conclusions can be drawn. After taking into consideration oxygen content, atmospheric pressure and average wind speed researchers are finding that methane figures tend to score lower in verified data compared to the raw form.
"It is important to measure cattle on grass because 95 per cent of cattle in Australia are on grass," he said. "Only 5pc of cattle are on feed at any one time."
If tests show little genetic difference between grain and grass fed animals then the research will progress looking only at cattle on feed - as measurements are easier. If there is a difference then researchers need to continue measuring cattle on grass - but at a price.
Another objective of the Low Methane Beef Project is to investigate cheaper methods of measuring. The current cost is $1000 a head. Alternative methods range from $30 to $200, but need to be overlapped with feeder data for validation.
Alternative methods include sampling rumen fluid. The test is painless and quick - about 30 seconds - and allows researchers to examine protozoa, volatile fatty acid and microbiome populations as an indication of methane production.
Dr Granleese is quick to point out that selecting only for lower methane production could have negative responses.
"From previous research we know that methane production is directly linked to how much food is eaten and how much food eaten is directly linked to how big animal is.
"So we need to find the truly efficient cattle. We can achieve this as we know exactly how much feed steers are eating in the feedlot and we can make assumptions on the heifers grazing by taking regular body weights.
"Genetic modelling has demonstrated that we can decrease methane production by 1pc per year without sacrificing production, health and reproduction traits," he said.
"By selecting for a more efficient animal we can create the same growth while using less feed. In this situation we see this as a win-win," he said.
"Producers can help their bottom line while also doing their bit for atmospheric carbon abatement."
