Methane measurements will prove climate footprint of cattle on grass and grain

By Jamie Brown
July 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Dr Tom Granleese with the Low Methane Beef Project is part of a team of researchers working to identify cattle that are genetically inclined to produce methane gas. Inset is an automatic feeder to measure the methane content.
Dr Tom Granleese with the Low Methane Beef Project is part of a team of researchers working to identify cattle that are genetically inclined to produce methane gas. Inset is an automatic feeder to measure the methane content.

Researchers working to identify high and low methane producing cattle say more work needs to be done to tease out the differences between those on feed and the others grazing in the paddock.

