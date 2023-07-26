The release of US Jobless Claims data last week surprised the market and caused some volatility in the bond market.
The seasonally adjusted initial claims came in at 228,000 which was lower than the 240,000 expected.
This is also the lowest data in two months and a decrease of 9000 from the previous reading.
The strong labour market data is setting up greater expectations for the next payrolls figures. In response, the two-year US treasury yields increased by 6.6 bps to 4.83 per cent over 24 hours.
The long term 10-year yields reacted more to the data and was up by 9.8bps to 3.85pc over 24 hours.
In Australia, the three-year bond futures moved by 17bps after the news, with 6bps occurring overnight.
A similar story unfolded in the Australian labour market with strong employment figures in June, with labour supply constraint issues remaining one of the key challenges in bringing down inflation. Following a strong employment figure of +76,500 in May, the number of employed people increased by another 32,600 in June which exceeded the expectation of 15,000.
The unemployment level remained steady at 3.5pc as well as the underemployment rate holding at 6.4pc, unchanged from the May figure. The labour supply-side issues remained persistent in quarter two.
Population growth in Australia surged after migration programs resumed and the number of temporary visa holders increased, but labour demand has been more than sufficient to absorb these higher population flows. According to the NAB Quarterly Business Survey released in June, over 80pc of respondents reported labour being a constraint.
While the population is now returning to around 80pc of the pre-pandemic level, the level of employment is back to the pre-pandemic trend given the sharp rise in the participation rate and fall in unemployment.
Wage growth continues to put pressure on margins as the expected average wage growth over the next financial year is running at 1.7pc, a slight decrease from 1.9pc in quarter one.
It is clear that the RBA rate hikes had limited effect on the labour force and possible more hikes will be placed to bring down inflation without raising the unemployment number in Australia significantly.
