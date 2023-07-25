Cascade Poll Hereford and Angus have wrapped up their 20th on-property sale by selling a combined 65 from 71 poll Hereford and Angus bulls to an equal top of $26,000 and an overall average of $10,230.
In the sale breakdown, 30 from 31 Poll Hereford bulls sold to an $8688 average and a top of $26,000 while 35 from 40 Angus bulls sold to an $11,257 average and top of $26,000.
Results were down on last year's record on-property sale results of a $17,216 average and a $40,000 top from 74 bulls offered which saw 95 registered bidders.
The top-priced Poll Hereford bull, Cascade Saviour S017, sold for $26,000 to Bernard Hore, Holbrook, NSW, through Mike Wilson, Studstock & Bloodstock.
The two-year-old Poll Hereford bull was the heaviest of the draft at 1048 kilograms and registered a 140 centimetre eye muscle area, 46.5cm scrotal while testing in the top 10 per cent of the breed for all growth areas.
Volume buyer for the Poll Herefords was Brook Pastoral Company, Birdsville, who purchased nine Hereford bulls, all for $6000. The northern Queensland buyer purchased five Hereford bulls at last year's sale for an $7200 average.
Okeview Pasotral Company, Scone, NSW, bought three Hereford bulls to average $10,333.
Sale-topping Angus bull Cascade Elevation S291 sold for $26,000 to return buyer Geoff and Leanne Hartwig, Eidsvold, who purchased three Poll Hereford bulls and the one Angus bull to average $14,500.
A son of American sire Montana Elevation 7108, the two-year-old measured a 125cm eye muscle area, 10 millimetre rib fat and a 46cm scrotal.
Top Angus buyer Geoff Hartwig operates 120,000 acres and breeds feedlot steers while crossing both Angus and Hereford bulls over their droughtmaster herd.
Mr Hartwig has been buying from Cascade for over six years and noted their cattle "handle our Queensland conditions very well."
"I didn't plan on it but we picked up a few bargains here today and also bought three Hereford bulls," he said.
"We operate two systems on our three different blocks of land by running a straight Hereford herd and then cross our black bulls over the Droughtmaster cows where the harder country is."
After 20 years of on-property sales, Cascade managers Kathy and Jack Smith were "happy to have it over" at the completion of the sale.
"It's been a long journey the past 20 years to get where we are today with our focus to breed consistent quality for both herds and I think it has shown with all but one buyers being return buyers here today," Mr Smith said.
