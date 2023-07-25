Patients, staff and visitors will be able to access free parking at hospitals and health facilities across regional NSW from August 1 this year.
State Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the change will make a big difference for patients, their families and carers.
Mr Park said free parking was already available for staff in regional hospitals but has been expanded to include patients and visitors.
"As part of our election commitment, free parking has now been extended to regional hospitals, including here at the Tweed, Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Maitland, Belmont and Shoalhaven," Mr Park said.
"The NSW Government has fulfilled its promise to communities across regional NSW on this issue.
"I'm pleased to be making this announcement here at the new Tweed Valley Hospital, where residents have been vocal about the need for free parking.
"We're committed to improving access and delivering high-quality health care to our rural, regional and remote communities."
Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin has been a longstanding advocate for free parking at health facilities.
"I've been determined to deliver on this for my community in Lismore, and I am really pleased that it will not just be delivered for my community, but at hospitals and health facilities across regional NSW," Ms Saffin said.
"With the rollout of the free parking initiative across regional health facilities, we're easing the financial burden on patients and visitors to our hospitals.
"The initiative is designed to make hospital access more seamless for regional, rural and remote communities who are faced with unique geographical challenges when accessing healthcare."
Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot joined Mr Park for the announcement at the site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.
"We know trips to the hospital can be a challenging time for patients and their families, and this announcement will make a big difference to them," Ms Elliot said.
"In regional areas driving is often the only option to get home from the hospital for patients, staff and visitors."
