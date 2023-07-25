The Land
NSW health facilities will provide free parking from August 1

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 26 2023 - 6:30am
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park announcing the new measures that will see free parking available for anyone visiting a regional hospital, including staff, patients and visitors. Picture: Supplied
Patients, staff and visitors will be able to access free parking at hospitals and health facilities across regional NSW from August 1 this year.

