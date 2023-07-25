Local buyers were out in force at the annual Gates Performance Genetics Angus bull sale, Armidale, with the top-priced bull selling for $17,000.
The sale averaged $10,095 and 42 of 47 bulls were sold at auction.
The top priced bull, Gates S135, was purchased by Dan Baker, Gostwyck Partners, Uralla.
Gates S135, 21 months, by NORN799 Rennylea NFS N799, weighed in at 799 kilograms with an estimated breeding value of +6.1 for intramuscular fat, +2.8 score for rib, +8.3 for eye muscle area and a scrotal circumference of +3.7.
The bull ranked in the top 1pc of the breed's Trans-Tasman Angus cattle evaluation for IMF and days to calving.
Mr Baker also purchased Gates S48 for $13,000 and Gates S133 for $12,000.
Tristram Hertslet, Worral Creek, Talwood, Queensland, purchased six bulls to a top price of $15,000 and an average of $10,333.
"Gates has more of a niche focused breeding plan and they've just got the right bulls for what we're looking to do," he said.
"We've got a small breeding herd with a feedlot so we want to turn out the best MSA score carcasses that we can rather than focus on long term breeding.
"The three things that we focused on today was the 600-day growth rate, IMF and EMA."
The $15,000 bull was Gates S45, 23 months, by NORK522 Rennylea Kodak K522.
The 879kg bull had EBVs of +143 for 600-day growth rate, +6.0 for EMA, +2.4 for rib, +1.4 for rump and an IMF of +3.9
Gates S42, 23 months, by NBHP392 Clunie Range Plantation P392, weighed 755kg and EBV of +138 for 600-day growth rate, claw set of +0.58, gestation length of -7.8 and a scrotal circumference of +3.1.
Gates S58, 23 months, by NORN128 Rennylea N128, had an EBV of +1.4 for retail beef yield, +10.7 for EMA, +104 for 400-day growth rate and an IMF of +1.4.
Mr Hertslet also purchased Gates S100, Gates S43 and Gates S203.
Stud principal Sam Gates was extremely happy and said the sale had a great result.
"We had some new clients which was great but our returning clients are the crux of our business," he said.
"We have a strong focus on IMF within our genetics, with some of the highest in the New England region and across the board.
"Our focus is performance traits both on the hoof and when hung up."
Shorthaven Starchers, Bomaderry, bought four bulls to a top of $16,000 and average of $13,750.
David Carolan, Narlorac Pastoral Company, Lyndhurst, Armidale, purchased five bulls to a top of $15,000 and average of $9,800.
James Harris, Abington, Uralla, purchased three bulls to a top of $11,000 and average of $10,000.
Rockvale Kentucky Pastoral Co, Rockvale, Kentucky, purchased three bulls to a top of $8,000 and average of $6,666.
The sale was conducted by Ray White Livestock Guyra/Armidale with Blake O'Reilly as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
