Processors return to the saleyards in search of lamb

KB
By Karen Bailey
July 26 2023 - 6:45am
Ian Morgan Livestock agent Ben Goodman, Quirindi, with Craig Pike, Werris Creek, who sold 80kg to 90kg lambs for $163.50 at the Tamworth prime lamb sale on Monday. Picture by Michelle Mawhinney, Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
The return of some supermarket and processor buyers to the market last week following shutdown periods has helped put the brakes on falling lamb prices, but it may not be enough to push up the early new season lamb values this winter.

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

