The return of some supermarket and processor buyers to the market last week following shutdown periods has helped put the brakes on falling lamb prices, but it may not be enough to push up the early new season lamb values this winter.
Peter Cabot, Nutrien Livestock, Wagga Wagga, said the local market was dearer last Thursday, but by early this week, at centres such as Dubbo, the prices for trade lambs had dropped back.
"I think it was a shortage of the better quality lambs that pushed it up at Wagga last week," Mr Cabot said.
"The better lambs were 50 cents a kilogram [carcase weight] dearer than the week before."
That's coupled with the limited supply of young lambs at Wagga so far this winter.
"Normally we'd start to see the new season lambs towards the end of July, but they are later this year mainly due to the season," he said.
Mr Cabot expected it would be mid-August before the sucker lambs hit the Wagga saleyards.
Market reporter for Meat and Livestock Australia, Leann Dax, said a key supermarket buyer returned last Thursday after a lengthy absence from the Wagga market.
She added that a big portion of the offering were grainfed.
Supply of lamb was steady at the Forbes sale on Tuesday, but prices still slipped even though 2500 new season lambs were offered in a total lamb yarding of 22,450 head. The 24kg to 26kg (cwt) young lambs hit a top of $146, while similar weight old lambs attracted a top bid of $130 and were back about $10 on the Forbes sale last week.
Luke Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company, Forbes, said the new season lambs were just starting to trickle into the saleyards and the "nice weather had been helping the lambs hit their target weight" for market.
"The young lambs tend to be coming from the eastern parts of Forbes which have had a better autumn with higher rainfall and they've been running on a bit softer country," Mr Whitty said.
"We might be waiting a bit longer for the young lambs that come from west of Forbes this year."
He said although the market had re-adjusted to a new price level, the young lambs made about 550c/kg to 600c/kg on Tuesday.
No new season lambs were offered at the Dubbo or Tamworth sales on Monday and prices varied for trade lambs.
MLA reporter David Monk said at Dubbo the 22kg to 24kg lambs topped at $125, while those a weight bracket higher hit $129.
Processors paid to $116 for 22kg to 24kg lambs and $127 for the 24kg to 26kg lines at Tamworth.
The top of the market at Tamworth were a pen of big lambs (up to 90kg) that Ian Morgan Livestock agents described as the "biggest and best lambs ever sold" at the centre, which made $163.50.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
