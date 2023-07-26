Weight for age and eye muscle area were high on the checklist for buyers at the Tummel Herefords sale at Walcha with bulls selling to $16,000.
The overall average for the sale was $8600, with 26 of 34 bulls sold.
The top priced bull, Tummel Packsaddle S084, was bought by Hunday Pastoral, Quirindi.
Packsaddle S084, one of the first sons of Kylandee Packsaddle P003 to be offered for sale, scanned the largest EMA in the catalogue of 134 squared centimetres as a 21 month-old.
He also was the second heaviest bull in the draft, weighing 918kg, while displaying estimated breeding values of +65 for 400 day weight and +96 for mature cow weight.
Buyer Christopher Law, Hunday Pastoral, said he was thrilled to be able to buy the bull.
He planned to use Packsaddle over all of the stud's breeding cows later this year.
"I saw him as a calf when is was on his mum and I came home and said to Michelle, 'we should try and buy that calf'," he said.
"Then when he came up for sale yesterday, I've been looking for a Hereford bull with as much muscle and thickness and he fitted the bill."
The second top-priced bull for the sale, Tummel Power Town S134, by Grathlyn P063, a descendent of Koanui Techno 3062, sold for $12,000 to first-time purchasers Nerstane Pastoral Co, Woolbrook.
The 24-month-old bull, displayed EBVs of +0.9 for rib fat, +1.5 of rump fat, and an above breed average intramuscular fat figure of +0.7.
Nerstane Pastoral also purchased another two bulls in the sale, with an overall average of $8666.
The volume buyer for the sale was Peter and Linda Lockyer, Northwood, Walcha, along with their son Michael, who purchased five bulls to average $8200.
The Lockyer family have been supporters of the Tummel sale for many years, with the bulls that they have purchased always performing very well for the family's 600 head, commercial operation.
"They've always done very well for us, particularly the bulls that we bought, with their thickness," Mr Lockyer said.
Tummel stud principal Chris Lisle said he was reasonably happy with the result of the sale, with a lot of return buyers coming back.
The sale was conducted by Elders Walcha and run in conjunction with AuctionPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.