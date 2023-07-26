The Land
A top of $16,000 for Tummel Herefords

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
July 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Tummel Herefords stud pricinpal Chris Lisle, with Tummel Cash Up S043.
Weight for age and eye muscle area were high on the checklist for buyers at the Tummel Herefords sale at Walcha with bulls selling to $16,000.

Helen DeCosta

