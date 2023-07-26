The Land
Farmers meet at annual conference

July 27 2023 - 7:00am
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, NSW Ag Minister Tara Moriarty and NSW Farmers CEO Peter Arkle. Photo: Denis Howard
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin, NSW Ag Minister Tara Moriarty and NSW Farmers CEO Peter Arkle. Photo: Denis Howard

The NSW Farmers Annual Conference, held last week at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse, was successful thanks to the support of our member delegates who travelled from across the state to Western Sydney, and all the organisations who participated in our trade expo.

