The NSW Farmers Annual Conference, held last week at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse, was successful thanks to the support of our member delegates who travelled from across the state to Western Sydney, and all the organisations who participated in our trade expo.
Over the course of two-and-a-half days, we got through about 100 motions from our branches and committees, and delegates told me it was a great experience of our grassroots democracy in action. We also had the opportunity to recognise the potential of our emerging talent with our Tertiary Scholarship recipients and Young Farmers.
Some of the very best ideas present themselves when you're operating a tractor or spinning a spanner. These ideas, developed through our branches and brought to the delegates at conference, are subjected to clinical policy debate. If they stand up to scrutiny, these solutions go on to become policy priorities that we present to government.
It was branch members reporting on increased feral pig activity that led to the state government's promise last week of a feral pig coordinator, and we will continue to argue for improvements to government policy and programs that boost food and fibre productivity.
This important role of agriculture was the theme of our conference this year: Feeding the future. It is critical that we address labour shortages, biosecurity, access to services and better consultation through the energy transition so that our farmers can continue to grow the healthy plants and healthy animals we all need to feed and clothe us.
I was reminded last week of the power of unity in getting things done. As a group of farmers, we're a pretty diverse bunch - oyster growers and broadacre farmers have very different operating conditions and geographical factors to contend with - but we all have an interest in making sure agricultural production is prioritised by the decision-makers and bureaucrats who can make our lives better or worse.
When we meet, debate, and unite in developing good policy, the potential to get things done is far greater than any one of us acting alone.
