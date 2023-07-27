The Land
2023 Kingston Angus Helmsman Bull Sale average, top price and clearance

Ben Jaffrey
Ben Jaffrey
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
Damien Crump, Crump Stock and Station Agency, Bingara, Shaun O'Brien, Tommy O'Brien, John Mair, John Mair & Co, Adelie Botes, Kingston Angus. Picture supplied
A first-time buyer at the Kingston Angus Helmsman bull sale has purchased close to a third of the bulls on offer.

