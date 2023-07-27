A first-time buyer at the Kingston Angus Helmsman bull sale has purchased close to a third of the bulls on offer.
Kingston Angus, Inverell, sold 13 of 16 bulls at auction to an average of $11,769 and a top of $16,500. Two more bulls were also sold privately.
James Simpson, Edendale Company, Inverell, bought five bulls to a $13,400 average and $16,000 top.
The top-priced bull, Kingston Phoenix S04, was sold to Tom O'Brien, Pineview, Bundarra.
Phoenix S04 had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +9.9 for direct calving ease, ranking in the top 3 per cent of its breed, +0.9 for birth weight, top 5pc for the breed, and +8.1 for calving ease daughters, top 6pc for the breed.
Shaun O'Brien, who attended the sale with his father, said they were "very impressed" with the genetics Kingston Angus owner Adelie Botes put on offer.
The O'Briens have bought from Kingston in the past and said Phoenix S04 fit what they were looking for.
"Probably that his figures would be good over heifers. We were looking for a good heifer bull," Mr O'Brien said.
Ms Botes thought the sale went extremely well with a number of new faces, including Mr Simpson.
"And he [Mr Simpson] paid good prices for all of them. I reckon if he wasn't there, the whole sale would have looked different," Ms Botes said of the result.
One of two females also sold for $3500.
The auction was conducted by Crump Stock & Station Agency and simulcast with AuctionsPlus.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.