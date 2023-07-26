The Land
Home/News

Calls for border checkpoints in fight against fire ant

By Liv Casben
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW beef farmer Craig Huf thinks there should be fire ant checkpoints on the border with Queensland. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
NSW beef farmer Craig Huf thinks there should be fire ant checkpoints on the border with Queensland. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

NSW farmers want the state government to consider reintroducing checkpoints on the Queensland border to stop fire ants from spreading south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.