Blue chip north west farming opportunity

Oaklea is a blue chip 1870 hectare (4620 acre) north west NSW farming property featuring mainly deep black self-mulching soils.
Offered by Stuart and Dianne McWilliam, the well located property in eight lots has been in the family since 1960 and has been fully developed for broadacre cultivation.
Oaklea is situated on the east of the Newell Highway, 40km south west of North Star, 60km south of Goondiwindi and 70km north of Moree.
The highly productive property features quality brigalow/belah country that ranges from soft reddish loams that run onto predominantly heavier black self-mulching country.
Some 1755ha (4337 acres) - or 92pc - of the property is currently cultivated.
The balance is used for access roads and service areas in addition to timber clumps, shade lines and waterways.
The generally level to gently sloping country is well suited to both winter and summer cropping.
Crops have included cereals, oilseeds, pulses and dryland cotton, planted in rotation.
The property is also very well watered by the Currumbah bore scheme, which supplies seven adjoining rural properties.
Oaklea has eight tanks and 16 troughs plus an additional four tanks near the airstrip used for for spray water. In addition, there are nine dams spread across the property.
Oaklea also benefits from a 5km frontage to the Croppa Creek along the southern boundary. There is a 6.5 megalitre water licence.
Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, cottage, workshop, machinery sheds and a silo complex.
The circa 1950s five bedroom, three bathroom homestead is set in well established lawns and gardens and has a screened outside entertaining area. There is also a tennis court, garage and detached three bedroom cottage.
The workshop is equipped with three phase power and a 5kVA solar system.
The walls of the machinery shed have been reinforced to provide an additional 2500t of grain storage.
There is also a 170 square metre hay shed, an 800m2 feed, which is split in two for both grain and hay storage. There are also two skillion sheds for extra storage
The 1310 tonne capacity grain handling complex comprises of seven 50 tonnes silos and three 320t silos. There is also a 30,000 litre diesel tank.
The quality construction steel cattle yards feature an undercover crush and working area.
Expressions of interest on Oaklea close with Ray White Rural on August 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.