The Land
Home/News

Southern Beef Week day three

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
July 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day three of the Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week included JAD Speckle Park, Yeoval, Kidman Poll Herefords, Dubbo, Pibbon Red Angus, Mendooran, and Tivoli Angus, Merriwa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.