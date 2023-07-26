The Land
Home/News

Woman dies after fatal multi-vehicle accident near Singleton

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
July 26 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash today near Singleton. Picture: File
A young woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash today near Singleton. Picture: File

Emergency services responded to reports of two cars and a truck colliding today along the Golden Highway, Mount Thorley, 10km south of Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.