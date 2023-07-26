Emergency services responded to reports of two cars and a truck colliding today along the Golden Highway, Mount Thorley, 10km south of Singleton.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 19-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles, however, she died at the scene.
The 57-year-old truck driver and the 45-year-old driver and two passengers of the other car - all males - were uninjured.
Both drivers were taken to Singleton Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed - or has any available dashcam footage of the crash - to contact Singleton Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.