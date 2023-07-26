The Land
Home/Markets

Top quality key to the top saleyard prices | The First Draft

KB
By Karen Bailey
July 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Tamworth livestock agent and territory sales manager, Nathan McConnell and Lachie Mack with a pen of 33 Gewa Angus weaners that made $1230 a head at Tamworth last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.
Elders Tamworth livestock agent and territory sales manager, Nathan McConnell and Lachie Mack with a pen of 33 Gewa Angus weaners that made $1230 a head at Tamworth last Friday. Picture by Simon Chamberlain.

The cattle market continues it's slow push higher and that's reflected in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator which lifted another 9c/kg (carcase weight) on Tuesday to sit just below the 580c/kg mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.