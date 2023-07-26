The cattle market continues it's slow push higher and that's reflected in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator which lifted another 9c/kg (carcase weight) on Tuesday to sit just below the 580c/kg mark.
Quality appears to be the key and coupled with the renewed demand from some feedlots and restockers, has helped push up prices.
Good rain in north-west and central Queensland has increased demand at the saleyards according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
While the presence of some active southern buyers in the north has also allowed prices to remain firm week-on-week.
Demand for young cattle from lot feeders and restockers was strong and particularly for heifers to go onto feed at Tamworth's sale on Monday. Yearling heifers were at least 30c/kg to 40c/kg (liveweight) dearer.
Dubbo's sale recorded a good supply of feeder cattle last Thursday and the steers sold for between 260c/kg and 359c/kg. MLA reported Dubbo offered the largest contribution to the Feeder Steer Indicator last week, which was firm at 318.37/kg.
Meanwhile, buyer demand for young cattle at Wagga early this week made it one of the dearest of the sales contributing to the EYCI calculation to sit just below 600c/kg (cwt).
Feedlots shaped the market dynamics at Wagga. Their active bursts of bidding on well-bred stock lifted the sale for both steers and heifers. Heavy steers surged 40c/kg (lwt) due to long intense bidding duels, MLA reported.
AUSTRALIAN Livestock and Property Agents Association had adopted the social media hash tag #notwodaysthesame for its annual photo competition.
The competition, open to ALPA members, aims to capture the life of an agent through the lens of a camera.
This includes photos taken across the paddocks, at saleyards, a shearing shed, sheep or cattle yards, mustering, drafting pens, transporting, the main street, a wool sale, as long as it is agency related.
All photo finalists will have their images featured in the 2023 ALPA Annual Report.
The competition categories are: Stock (livestock related images); Station (rural scenes); and Agent (life of an agent).
The winners of the Stock and Station categories win a $50 voucher, while the Agent category prize is worth $100.
The Overall winner will receive an additional $300 gift voucher.
To enter the ALPA photo competition, email the captioned photos and nominated category, with the subject "ALPA photo comp" to events@alpa.net.au.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets. If you have a story tip, email markets@theland.com.au
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
