Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper.
There has been a collective sigh of relief as the northern run of bull sales gets into full swing, with most studs recording good clearance rates and better averages than what was expected following some uncertainty around the market.
Early results included a top price of $140,000 for Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, a top of $74,000 for Belview Brangus, Myall Creek, a top of $70,000 for Coolatai-based Mountain Valley Poll Herefords, and a $65,000 top for Heart Angus, Timbumburi.
Growing up on the sandy shores of Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, Claudia Dunn never felt the ocean's calling, rather it was the rolling slopes along the great western highway near Orange that caught her heart.
Each Christmas holidays, Claudia found herself "looking outside the car window at people working in the paddock" and knew that was where she wanted to be.
The risk of a similar flood event to 2022 has many farmers along the Murray and Edward Rivers system in the southern basin calling on authorities to utilise air space rules in dam management.
Managed by WaterNSW and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Hume Dam was sitting on 2870 of 3005 gigalitres (96 per cent) on Tuesday, July 25, with plans to fill it early in August.
This has Louise Burge, Prairie Home, between Tocumwal and Deniliquin, fearful of another big flood event in the area, similar to that of 2016 and 2022.
The phenomenal carbon sequestering results on two Queensland cattle operations have given Australia's beef industry 'real ammunition' to fight back against those who want livestock taken from the landscape, industry leaders say.
The Archer family's Rexton near Goondiwindi and Andrew and Meagan Lawrie's Moora Plains, west of Rockhampton, are part of what is arguably Australia's first large-scale soil carbon measuring project, overseen by CarbonLink. The two operations have just been issued a combined 151,312 Australian Carbon Credit Units, known as ACCUs.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.