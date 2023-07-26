The Land
Home/News

A top of $35,000 for Glenwarrah Hereford and $16,000 for Brooksby Angus.

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated July 27 2023 - 7:23am, first published July 26 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interstate buyers have taken out the top priced bulls at the Glenwarrah Hereford and Brooksby Angus annual bull sale with strong competition from locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.