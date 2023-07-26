Interstate buyers have taken out the top priced bulls at the Glenwarrah Hereford and Brooksby Angus annual bull sale with strong competition from locals.
Overall, 19 of 28 Hereford bulls sold to a top of $35,000 to average $10,000 and 32 of 34 Angus bulls sold to a top of $16,000 to average $9718 at auction.
A further 21 of 25 Angus yearling bulls sold to a top of $13,000 to average $6,380.
Topping the sale was Hereford bull Glenwarrah Marshall S771 which was purchased by Paul Sykes, Karoonda Herefords, Karoonda Park, Gelantipy, Victoria for $35,000.
The 24-month-old Lotus Marshall M102 son weighed 996 kilograms with raw scan of 42 centimetres for scrotal circumference, eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres, P8 fat score of 18 millimetres, rib fat score of 14mm and an intramuscular fat scan of 6.9 per cent.
Karoonda Hereford stud master Paul Sykes has bought a number of bulls from Glenwarrah over the years but said his previous purchase, Glenwarrah Men at Work has done a marvellous job with his herd.
"We have 400 stud breeders and Glenwarrah Men at Work is one of those bulls who bred good females so we are still using his semen," he said.
"After a trip around the area during the open days we heard fairly good reports about Glenwarrah Marshall and while his breeding is a little far from where we are he shares the same grandfather, Red Hill Idle Rich ET, as Glenwarrah Men at Work.
"It is hard to find good Hereford bulls as the gene pool has gotten so small ....we wanted to get away from the uniques and advances as we already have all that blood.
"We're very happy with his mother, his phenotype is hard to find and we need good milking and shaped females."
Glenwarrah stud principal David Collins said he was happy with the sale and the number of return buyers this year.
"Glenwarrah Marshall is easily the best bull we've ever sold here as he has everything a proper stud sire needs," he said.
"He is a freak of nature that you don't come across often.
"We've had a lot of stud fellas visit in the last fortnight who have also said he is a once in a lifetime bull that is hard to find."
The Angus bulls topped at $16,000 for Brooksby Navigator S343 purchased by Jeff and Kim Liddle, CV Pastoral Co, Wandoan, Queensland.
Navigator S343 was a 22-month-old son of Clunie Range Navigator N931, out of Brooksby Empress J78 and weighed 874kg.
The bull had a raw IMF scan of 7.6pc, EMA of 128sq/cm, a P8 fat score of 12mm, rib fat score of 8mm and scrotal circumference of 42cm.
Brooksby stud principal Steve Collins said he was pleased with the sale, especially their strong clearance rate.
"We aim to breed a carcase bull that is very relevant to the industry," he said.
"We focus on keeping the figures right but don't get too hung up on them.
"At Brooksby we prefer big carcase bulls with strong IMF figures and good temperament."
Online activity was competitive with a total of eight bulls being purchased on AuctionsPlus to a top of $12,000 for Brooksby Ardcairnie S229, for an average of $8375.
Many returning volume buyers were present in the sale with John Lockyer, The Retreat, Walcha purchasing seven bulls to a top of $12,000, for an average of $9142.
Ian Ellis, Hodgson Vale, Qld, purchased three angus bulls for a top of $12,000 and an average of $10,666.
L & F Coombes, Rosevale, purchased five bulls at a top of $10,000 and an average of $7000.
The sale was conducted by Armitage & Buckley and Nutrien Armidale with Tom Piddington and Harry Phillips as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
