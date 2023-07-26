The Land
Home/News

Bungulla and Nagol Park top at $16,000 three times.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan, Joshua, Roger, Niaomi and Hayden Evans, Nagol Park with auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders alongside Angus, Peter and Lou Capel, Bungulla.
Logan, Joshua, Roger, Niaomi and Hayden Evans, Nagol Park with auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders alongside Angus, Peter and Lou Capel, Bungulla.

Bungulla and Nagol Park Shorthorns have closed out their second on-property bull sale in Manilla on Wednesday which drew buyers from as far as Longreach, Queensland in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.