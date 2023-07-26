Bungulla and Nagol Park Shorthorns have closed out their second on-property bull sale in Manilla on Wednesday which drew buyers from as far as Longreach, Queensland in attendance.
The combined studs sold 35 from 41 shorthorn bulls for an average of $9743 and a top of $16,000 three times.Over 40 registered bidders were present with no successful purchases online.
In the sale breakdown, Bungulla sold 27 from 31 bulls for a $16,000 top and $9407 average while Nagol Park sold 8 from 10 bulls to a $16,000 top and $10,875 average.
Combined sale results where slightly down on last years inaugural sale which reached an $32,000 top and $10,500 average from 41 bulls.
Top three selling bulls all going under the hammer for $16,000 were Bungulla Lyndon S70 selling to Tucka Farming, Manilla along with Nagol Park P94 Showbiz S136 selling to Umagarlee Investments, Breeza and Bungulla Zeus S166 selling to other participating stud Nagol Park, Gidley.
Bungulla Lyndon S70 tested in the top 1pc of the breed for carcase weight along with the the top 15pc for weaning and yearling weight.
Nagol Park P94 Showbiz S136 was the reserve junior champion bull at the 2023 Sydney Royal Show while his dam was the supreme exhibit at the Sydney Royal Show 2022 with Showbiz the calf at foot.
Bungulla Zeus S166 tested in the top 4pc of the breed for docility and the top 10pc for milk.
Volume buyer Bevan Murray, Surat Qld purchased 4 bulls to an $10,500 average.
Mr Murray runs cattle and grain on 7,000 acres just south of Roma and it was the first time the northern based cattleman had purchased off the either stud along with buying bulls in new south wales.
"Looking to inject new blood into our herd" said Mr Murray of his 4 purchases.
"We've got our own little feedlot we run which we cross shorthorn bulls over charolais females but while the prices were strong last year we were just selling weaners to the market."
Long term supporter Tucka Farming, Manilla bought 3 Bungulla bulls for for an $11,333 average.
Colomendy Property, Mullaley bought 3 Bungulla bulls for an $11,000 average.
This is the second combined bull sale where both studs Nagol Park and Bungulla have came together and offered their genetics under the same sale with Nagol Park stud principal Roger Evans stating that both studs work "seamlessly well together."
"Both operations have a very similar direction about what type of cattle we want to produce with a priority focus on the commercial market " said Mr Evans.
Bungulla stud principal Peter Cappel reflected on the large amount of shorthorns heading north into Queensland from the sale.
"I think queenslanders are coming around to realizing that shorthorns and red cattle are becoming a great asset in the north." said Mr Cappel
"The shorthorns have proved they finish just as good on grass then on they do grain which offers a dual purpose to cattle breeders.
"When you throw in the maternal characteristics of the shorthorn you can see why northern based buyers are beginning to make the switch."
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth and Purtle Plevey, Manilla with Brian Kennedy the auctioneer.
