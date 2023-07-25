The Land
78th Glen Innes Hereford show and sale attracts loyal breeder following as whiteface sells to $18,000 top

By Jamie Brown
July 25 2023
David Phelan, Yarram, Vic, paid $18,000 for Thornleigh Black Hawk S206 at the Glen Innes multi-vendor sale on Wednesday.
The 78th annual Glen Innes multi-vendor Hereford bull and female sale sold to a top of $18,000 to average $7348 for the 56 lots sold.

