Jindalee Hereford stud at Kings Plains via Inverell sold Jindalee Secretariat S087, horned, by Lotus Nudgee N174 for $10,500 going to Denis Forrest, Trevallyn at Barraba who purchased three bulls in total. The new sires will go into a commercial herd of Herefords bred in hill country before going onto oats and rye at Manilla, where they are either turned off at feeder weight or taken through to a grass finished article.