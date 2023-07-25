The 78th annual Glen Innes multi-vendor Hereford bull and female sale sold to a top of $18,000 to average $7348 for the 56 lots sold.
The Monie family's Thornleigh Hereford stud at Little Plain via Inverell sold the top lot, Thornleigh Black Hawk S206, horned, by Battalion Black Hawk K7, going to South Gippsland breeder David Phelan, Yarram, Vic who runs 350 Hereford breeders and sells weaners through the Leongatha saleyards.
"I've had a couple Black Hawk bulls in the past and they have done a good job, he said of his choice of genetics.
Chris Lyle, stud principal at Tummel Herefords, Walcha, paid $10,000 for another Black Hawk son, S207, also by Thornleigh, saying the outcross suited his breeding program.
"I liked his softness and quality," said Mr Lyle.
The stud principal paid $11,000 for Bellata breeder David Hann's Truro Sisco S160, horned, by Thornleigh H K7 Nostalgic N287 whose own sire was Black Hawk K7.
Jindalee Hereford stud at Kings Plains via Inverell sold Jindalee Secretariat S087, horned, by Lotus Nudgee N174 for $10,500 going to Denis Forrest, Trevallyn at Barraba who purchased three bulls in total. The new sires will go into a commercial herd of Herefords bred in hill country before going onto oats and rye at Manilla, where they are either turned off at feeder weight or taken through to a grass finished article.
Of the female lots Roger Kneipp's Dundee Echo Park Hereford stud, Dundee, was most successful selling to $5000 for Dundee Toga 17 S305 by Dundee Bonanza M025 and going to Jim Gibb, Cootamundra, who also bought a Dundee Lustre for $3000.
Repeat clients the Bush family, Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford stud at Cootamundra bought three of Mr Kneipp's heifers in calf, paying to $3750 for the horned Dundee Treasure 22 S312, saying the genetics of long-time breeder were worth the investment.
"It was an easy choice," said Geoff Bush who also judged the Glen Innes Hereford Show.
"We have bought them before and they have done a good job. They are good mothers; a safe choice with everything you want in a Hereford. It has been nice to get a few of Roger's good genetics."
The Hann family sold their poll heifer in calf Courallie J M288 Marianne T008 by Wirruna Marty M288 for $3750 to DTM Poll Herefords at Inverell.
Leeway Herefords at Ootha, sold LH Corisande T224 by Burrawang Quince Q002 for $3500 to Jindalee Hereford stud for $3500.
The sale was hosted by Elders stud stock with Lincoln McKinlay catching the bids while AuctionsPlus chased the online action.
There were 84 lots entered in the 78th annual Glen Innes Hereford show and sale with grand champion awarded to poll bull Willgoose Elgar by Yagaburne Nightwatch N298. Described by judge Geoff Bush, Cootamundra, as "the complete package".
"The way the cattle industry is going it worries me that we are not getting enough frame score into our progeny to make them viable for the processors. This one is on top with frame and red meat.
"A sire like this will produce commercial steers that will be snapped up everyday of the week."
Mr Bush admitted the judging process involved some tough decisions with close competition on the day.
Stud principal Dr Phil Yantsch, Allora, Qld also accepted ribbons for senior champion pen of three and champion pen of six - which included every bull brought to the Glen Innes show from the Darling Downs stud.
Taking home the blue ribbon for class one "Young Guns" or yearling bulls, was life-long supporter of the Glen Innes show and sale Roger Kneipp, Dundee Echo Park with Dundee Topline T124 by Karoonda Taupo, rising 20 months.
Mr Kneipp attended the inaugural show and sale as a toddler in 1946 with his parents and uncle showing Dundee stud Herefords from 1948 and cattle from his own stud Echo Park every year since 1990.
Placing second in the young guns was Reevesdale Tango T004 bred by the Reeves family, Reevesdale stud at Gum Flat via Copeton Dam with Thornleigh Black Hawk T102 by Battalion Black Hawk K7 in third, bred by Thornleigh Hereford stud at Little Plain via Inverell.
Champion junior Hereford bull went to Wendouree Superman S016, 22 months, bred by the Jamieson family, Crows Nest via Toowoomba, Qld.
Thornleigh placed second and third with Black Hawk sons S207 and S206.
Intermediate bull was awarded to Willgoose Elgar, eventually handed the champion ribbon, with Thornleigh Black Hawk S172 in second and Swanvale Spud S134 by Wirruna Microphone M486 in third.
Senior bull was awarded to Willgoose Elusive by Tycolah Quince N106.
In second was Bahreena Simeon by Morganvale Majestic, bed by the Leake family, Tingha, with Willgoose Equator by Willgoose Beersheba in third.
In the senior pen of three bulls the Reeves family, Reevesdale stud at Gum Flat via Copeton Dam placed second and the Kneipp family's Dundee-Echo Park at Dundee placed third.
Thornleigh Hereford stud at Little Plain via Inverell placed second in the truckload of six bulls with the Weller Family, Swanvale at Winton, placing third.
In the junior pen of three the champions came from the glassware family, Yagaburne Pastoral Co at Goondiwindi, Qld with Thornleigh second and the Weller Family, Swanvvale at Winton, placing third.
Yardsmans' choice of bull - actually voted on by all vendors at the sale - was awarded to Willgoose Elusive while most successful exhibitor went to Thornleigh Hereford Stud.
