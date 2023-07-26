Crop Consultants Australia gather in Narrabri

Crop Consultants Australia is holding its annual conference in Narrabri with more than 180 registrations signed up for the two-day information fest.
CCA members describe the conference as the most affordable professional and networking opportunity they can attend in the year.
Subjects discussed on the first day included: A new tool for mapping cotton quality; bringing the feedlot to the field - carbon-based fertiliser options; the implications of agronomy on cotton quality and protein - a new monitoring program; novel approaches and strategies to integrated pest management (IPM) in Australian cotton and the new inversion tower network, that is reducing spray drift risk.
Day two of the conference is today with some of the topics including: the role of a consultant in a spray drift incident - what is your next step? and, crunching the industry's numbers - the CCA /CRDC surveys.
More coverage will appear in next week's edition of The Land.
