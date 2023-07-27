Formal consultations between the NSW government and the coal industry will begin, in a bid to navigate a future beyond the state's temporary coal cap, which is set to expire on July 1 2024.
In the lead up to the 2023-24 state budget, the state government is writing to relevant parties inviting feedback on the future of the cap.
The government is considering all options at the conclusion of the cap, including modernising the coal royalty system to ensure it remains fit for purpose.
In particular, the Government is inviting input to help it:
The emergency directions introduced in December 2022 capped the price of coal sold to domestic power stations at $125 a tonne for 18 months.
It was implemented following Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the price of coal surged beyond $500 a tonne.
The NSW government is inviting key stakeholders, including in the NSW coal sector, to participate in the consultations. These stakeholders include 16 coal mining companies, four power station operators, two unions and our key trading partners.
The consultation will include face-to-face meetings as well as written submissions. The information received will be used to help inform the Government's priorities in the second half of the year.
The current system will remain unchanged until the expiration of the coal cap.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said they've begun the critical work of engaging all stakeholders to navigate a future beyond the temporary coal cap.
"In the lead up to the Budget, we are focused on helping families with the cost of living, funding essential services and repairing the budget position," Mr Mookhey said.
"The NSW government will consider all options to keep downward pressure on electricity bills as we approach the end of the coal price cap on 1 July 2024."
Minister for Finance and Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said the government will engage closely with the mining industry as they consider how to best provide relief to families and households from increasing electricity prices.
"We are committed to a clean energy future, but we understand the important role coal plays today in our energy mix and for our state's economy," Ms Houssos said.
"We will form a considered view on these issues and are committed to ensuring the ongoing stability of the NSW mining sector."
According to Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe, there's an understanding that longer-term solutions are needed to support households and small businesses with cost-of-living pressures - particularly electricity prices.
"The coal cap has shielded households and small businesses from the worst flow-on effects of last year's coal price surge. We are now working to identify the most efficient, equitable way to maintain downward pressure on electricity prices," Ms Sharpe said.
"The NSW Government will seek feedback from all stakeholders - coal suppliers, power stations and key trading partners - as we navigate a future beyond the cap."
