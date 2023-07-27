The Land
Future of NSW coal cap to be discussed in leadup to expiry date

July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
The NSW government is inviting feedback on the future of the coal cap in the lead up to the expiry date of July 1, 2024. Picture: File
Formal consultations between the NSW government and the coal industry will begin, in a bid to navigate a future beyond the state's temporary coal cap, which is set to expire on July 1 2024.

