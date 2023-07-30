Crop varieties with greater heat and drought tolerance. Wheat and durum with higher yield combined with high quality and better disease resistance. More disease resistant chickpeas, hybrid wheats with even greater yield potential, and greatly improved faba bean varieties.
These are among the research being conducted on a multitude of crops at Narrabri IA Watson Grains Research Centre which is now set for even further expansion following a $15 million investment in upgrading research facilities.
A NSW government grant of over $9 million, plus substantial grants from Sydney University, plant breeding company Australian Grain Technologies (AGT), Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and the Wheat Research Foundation (WRF), a farmer corporation and trustees of the research centre have financed this investment.
WRF chairman Rob Long, a Moree-based agricultural consultant, stresses that big dollars are critical for world class research at a centre like Narrabri - the home of a major wheat breeding program for over 60 years.
Narrabri research, since 1958, has been recognised worldwide for leadership in developing rust resistant and high-quality wheats.
Today's breeders of new varieties seeking additional aspects, like improved heat tolerance, need highly specialised equipment as well as germplasm from across the world for variety upgrading.
Director of the research centre - which is leased by Sydney University - Professor Richard Trethowan, stresses that research at Narrabri is diverse across many crops, cooperates with many private and public research bodies, and has several major research projects with potentially big future gain for Australian farmers.
One of the university's most ambitious projects with potential for wide adoption and big yield gain is hybrid wheat.
Professor Trethowan highlights that research, for the first time, shows that hybrid wheats can yield well above current varieties.
While Sydney University is not a wheat breeding organisation as such, it has a significant role in developing and delivering parental lines to breeding companies with enhanced features like higher yield, better drought tolerance, improved resistance to diseases such as crown rot, stem, leaf and stripe rust and improved quality.
Their research is enhanced by the new facilities and additional staff and students, all of which helps deliver better traits to industry.
Like other breeding companies, AGT closely cooperates with Sydney University at Narrabri for upgraded germplasm.
Senior AGT breeder Meiqin Lu reports two new varieties are set for release this year and are upgrades on current varieties offering higher yield, sowing time flexibility, combined with high yield and excellent quality for today's world markets.
Crown rot is a major cause of wheat yield loss.
Research, led by Narrabri AGT Dr Phil Davies, previously with Sydney University, is another example of research developing more resistant varieties.
Improving crown rot resistance involves combining multiple genes.
While good progress is occurring, faster gains in breeding more tolerant lines is now anticipated. AGT are also breeding durum's with improved crown rot tolerance.
Mr Long highlights other research at Narrabri that will benefit from upgraded facilities including greater capacity to incorporate new disease resistance genes into varieties of various crops.
Adding to the university's faba bean and chickpea program includes developing varieties with improved disease resistance and drought and heat tolerance.
Future research aiming to improve long term sustainability of cropping is an important goal for research.
That includes at least maintaining soil carbon levels, especially for the thousands of farmers now practising continuous cropping.
Greater use of crop legumes is likely to be part of this story and hence the importance of breeders, pathologists, and other research to enhance viability of crops like faba beans and chickpeas.
WRF members are also keen for north west NSW researchers to be part of studies to improve aspects of zero till farming.
This includes studies in areas like weed control, soil fertility, various harvest technologies, stubble management as well as rotations.
Digital agriculture including practises such as drones, soil moisture and nutrient probes, automatic recording devices and robotics - all relating to crop pasture and livestock systems - as well as soil health are also part of the Narrabri research focus.
