An area still bearing the scars of a massive bushfire could get a boost in fire fighting capacity with the construction of a new fire station.
As part of a program of upgrades across the state, the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is planning to build a new fire station in the town of Wuuluman, just outside Wellington.
In the development application, currently on exhibition with the Dubbo Regional Council, the RFS say the new station will allow them to better respond to fires in the area.
"It is in the public interest that emergency services are well equipped with supporting infrastructure to fulfil their role," the application says.
"In this regard the proposal is very important in terms of providing additional resilience and security to the community."
The plan to build an RFS station in Wuuluman comes after a large bushfire tore through the area only a few years ago. In 2017, almost 300 hectares of rugged bushland outside Wuuluman went up in flames, burning with such ferocity a fire truck on scene was damaged.
If approved, the fire station development - estimated to cost $750,000 - would comprise a large colorbond-clad shed with ample room for truck parking, equipment storage, accessible amenities and a kitchenette for volunteers.
Outside the shed a concrete driveway for trucks and an on-site parking area with seven spaces, including one accessible, will also be constructed.
Although the proposed site on Twelve Mile Road is zoned for rural use only under the Dubbo Local Environment Plan, State Environmental Planning Policies allow exceptions for the RFS or other emergency services organisations that are not public authorities.
"The development ... would not impact on agricultural lands in any significant way and is not located on significant agricultural land," the application says.
"It is not located on mapped environmentally sensitive lands [and] will also ... assist to increase resilience to natural hazards."
The development application will remain on exhibition until Saturday, August 12.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
