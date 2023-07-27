The Land
Home/Markets

Weaner steers at Wodonga sell to $1305, heifers to $1110

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated July 27 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Edney, Leneva, Victoria, sold 11 Angus/Simmental steers weighing 367kg for $1305 a head at Wodonga on Thursday.
Ross Edney, Leneva, Victoria, sold 11 Angus/Simmental steers weighing 367kg for $1305 a head at Wodonga on Thursday.

The mixed quality yarding of 1261 store cattle at today's Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, meant the majority of the stock was purchased by district restockers with limited interest from commission buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.