As cotton disease continues to take its toll on grower confidence, Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) has announced a $10 million five-year initiative.
It's hoped the funding boost will revolutionise CRDC's approach to cotton disease research.
CRDC is calling on researchers, commercial partners, and the government to join a new Australian cotton disease collaboration (ACDC) which aims to reduce the economic impact of current and emerging diseases of cotton to less than five pc of the cost of production by 2028.
Mick Humphries, a cotton grower from Gwydir Valley, Moree, has already suffered a devastating 20 per cent loss in yearly revenue due to cotton diseases.
"Our farms grew cotton year in year out through the 1980s and '90s, and that frequency of cropping allowed the disease inoculum to build up to the point where it has become a real production issue for us now," Mr Humphries said.
"Soil born disease continues to be the biggest agronomic threat to our farming system and, while disease alone won't destroy our ability to grow cotton, it is certainly impacting the planted area and profitability of the crop for growers, with some seeing income reduced by up to 30 pc due to disease."
He believes the ACDC could be the turning point farmers need to claw back lost revenue - and stay in the cotton-growing game.
"As cotton growers, we pride ourselves on getting on the front foot and solving any issues that come our way. I believe this newly developed research initiative, the ACDC, can make some real headway into the growing issue of soil borne diseases by attacking the problem in a coordinated and collaborative way, bringing together the knowledge already out there and focusing research to areas of real potential," Mr Humphries said.
"It's very encouraging to see our growers, consultants and researchers come together with renewed focus on this important but challenging issue."
Elsie Hudson, CRDC innovation broker, said the new body signifies a shift away from smaller projects to bigger investments with bigger outcomes and bigger impact.
"Disease is a whole-of-cotton problem, so we need a whole-of-cotton solution. We'll be ensuring that the developments we make via ACDC are translatable to all growers and we'll be keeping them updated as we progress. Interested partners are encouraged to apply to be part of the new group. Growers are also welcome to be involved," Ms Hudson said.
"Once the partners are on board, we'll be working with them to co-design research and development into areas like disease control packages, understanding pathogen behaviour, increasing the adoption of spatial data analytics and advanced modelling capabilities for disease prediction and management, and supporting the testing and introduction of new actives, (such as fungicides and mediators of plant defence) for disease control."
Ms Hudson said while the cotton industry has a long history of investing in disease research, the breakthroughs are getting harder to find.
"We have a limited toolkit for managing disease, and with impacts rising, it's time to shake up the way we do research and development; ACDC offers that," Ms Hudson said.
According to Mr Humphries, disease is so multifaceted that the solutions need to be as well.
"At one end of the innovation pipeline, it means looking at blue sky research that could transform disease control. At the other end it means chipping away at the 'one percenters' - those incremental small changes that, when aggregated on-farm, can help growers claw back some of what we lose now," Mr Humphries said.
Interested partners with the resources, skills, and capacity to help are asked to submit an expression of interest to CRDC by 21 August.
