Cotton disease research receives a $10m boost

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
July 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Cotton grower Mick Humphries said soil born disease continues to be the biggest agronomic threat to the cotton industry. Picture: Supplied
As cotton disease continues to take its toll on grower confidence, Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) has announced a $10 million five-year initiative.

