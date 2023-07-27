The Land
No value sheep and lamb skins attract processor penalty

By Karen Bailey
July 27 2023 - 5:15pm
Thomas Foods International will charge a disposal fee for lamb and sheep skins of no commercial value from Monday. File picture.
Sheep and lamb producers are set to be hit with another cost after one processor informed agents and producers via a letter yesterday that it will be charging a disposal fee for lamb and sheep skins of no commercial value.

