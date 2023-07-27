Sheep and lamb producers are set to be hit with another cost after one processor informed agents and producers via a letter yesterday that it will be charging a disposal fee for lamb and sheep skins of no commercial value.
Thomas Foods International, which processors lambs at Tamworth and Bourke, will implement the fee from Monday, July 31.
TFI group skins and hides manager Simon Matters has written to agents and producers explaining that "the continuing downturn in the international skin market and the ongoing rising costs of waste disposal" was the reason for the new fee.
"It has reached a point now that the business has no option other than to implement the $3 per head fee for skins that need disposing of at Tamworth, Bourke, Stawell and Lobethal," Mr Matters' letter said.
He said TFI had managed to absorb the disposal costs during the past 18 months but unfortunately could not continue to do so.
While the move is not unprecedented, as other operations have implemented fees for skins with no value for short periods in the past, agents say the value of $3 a head was much higher than other processors had charged.
TFI's most recent lamb grid, for a Tamworth delivery, quotes a top of 530 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) for 22kg to 34kg crossbred lambs, however prices for lighter lambs (16kg to 18kg) are only at the 240c/kg mark.
The company is not providing quotes for its Lobethal site, while Stawell quotes sit below the Tamworth values.
The most recent skin report from Meat and Livestock Australia indicate no value for skins up to two inches on lambs weighing less than 24kg.
High vegetable matter lamb skins for those between 16kg and 20kg also have no value listed.
