The Land
Home/News

Southern Beef Week day four 2023

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
July 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day four of the Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week included Redbank Angus, Cowra, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo, Hobbs Livestock, Garra, Yamba Angus, Orange, Gilmandyke Angus, Orange, and Dalwhinnie Angus, Byng.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.