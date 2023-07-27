The under-bidders on Jurassic were the Ferling family, Camp View Grazing at Kilcoy, Qld, who travelled south of the border in a bid to find suitable horned Hereford bulls. The first time buyers went home with three bulls to a top of $15,000 for Amos Vale S007 by Newcomen Paris P057 from a commercial cow. The new bulls will be joined with purebred Hereford cows with calves grown out and finished on pasture.