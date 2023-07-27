The Campion family's Amos Vale Hereford stud at Pinkett sold bulls to a top of $30,000 on Thursday, recording an average of $11,981 for 27 of 28 sires offered.
Commercial horned Hereford breeders Robert Reid and family from Howlong via Albury, Vic, went head to head with fellow Victorian, Leongatha buyer David Phalun, to secure the most anticipated sire of the sale Amos Vale Jumanji S016 by Yarram Storm P177 from a Tabalba Flash daughter.
The heifer's first calf garnered the attentions of Mr Reid, a repeat buyer, who admired Jumanji's presence, quality and cosmetic make-up.
"I like the way he carried himself," said the commercial breeder who runs 700 cows with yearling calves sold at 15 to 16 months in the Barnawartha saleyards. "You don't see the likes of him all the time."
Foundation Amos Vale clients and horned Hereford breeders Jim and Dianne Freeman, Tyringham via Ebor bought two bulls to a top of $21,000 for Amos Vale Jurassic S027 by Mawarra Glory N159 from a Talbalba Storm daughter. Their new sire will help produce commercial calves which will be grown out on grass and consigned to the processors direct.
The under-bidders on Jurassic were the Ferling family, Camp View Grazing at Kilcoy, Qld, who travelled south of the border in a bid to find suitable horned Hereford bulls. The first time buyers went home with three bulls to a top of $15,000 for Amos Vale S007 by Newcomen Paris P057 from a commercial cow. The new bulls will be joined with purebred Hereford cows with calves grown out and finished on pasture.
The station-bred sire of another commercial cow, Amos Vale S112, sold for $17,000 to Tamworth agent Jim Lyons who also paid $10,000 for Amos Vale Jigsaw S001 by Leeway Maximise M008.
Volume buyer on the day was repeat client Greg Gallagher who bought four bulls to a top of $14,000 for Amos Vale Jaguar S031 by Newcomen Paris P057.
Mr Gallagher runs horned Hereford and Angus cross cows on a variety of country near Glen Innes with calves grown out to bullocks for a premium grass-finished job.
"The Amos Vale bulls have been doing the job for me," he said. "They do well and have good constitution."
Walcha stud Hereford breeder Chris Lyle, Tummel Herefords, paid $16,000 for Amos Vale Jampacked by Mawarra Glory N159. Auctioneer Shad Bailey rated him as a favourite, from a highly regarded Royal cow line.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co with Elders Glen Innes and AuctionsPlus working the online space.
