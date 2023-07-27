The Holliss family's Lotus Hereford stud at Pinkett via Glen Innes sold horned bulls to $21,000 on Thursday with 39 sires out of 43 offered averaging $9829.
Stud Hereford breeder Bruce Gunning, Emu Holes at Quirindi, paid the top money for Lotus Saxon S115 by Lotus Marshall M102 from a Talbalba Zeal daughter.
Presenting at 940 kilograms and 142 square centimetres of eye muscle area - largest of the draft - the powerful two year old bull also brought softness to the selling arena, measuring 7.1 per cent intra muscular fat.
First time buyer Mr Gunning said he had long admired the type of bull produced by the Holliss family.
"They turn off the type I have been trying to breed," he said. "They have been in my sights. These bulls are long, strong, thick and easy doing. This is my first time here but I have been watching them for years. I respect what they do."
Karoonda Park Hereford stud at Gelantipy, Vic, paid $20,000 for Lotus Syndicate S125 by Mawarra Hi Card P139 from a daughter of Karoonda Northerly, waved down at auction by independent agent David Phelan, Yarram, Vic, who purchased the bull's own sire for Lotus three years ago with the Hollis family keen on his coat, carcase traits and sire appeal.
Mr Phelan also paid $20,000 to secure Lotus Santiago S148 by Lotus Marshal M102 for his own use and when stud principal Tony Hollis commented to the bidders that he would buy him back when sire duties had finished Mr Phelan quipped that they could do a deal right there and then but Santiago wouldn't be returned for anything less than a full profit.
Stud breeders Ben and Leanne Rumbel, Supple Whiteface at Llangothlin via Guyra, paid $18,000 for Lotus Sutton S143 by Glendan Park Pedro P057 from a daughter of Talbalba Advance.
The 23 month old sire presented on sale day at a neat one tonne with 141sqcm EMA, 42.5cm circumference scrotal measurement and the highest IMF in the draft at 7.5pc.
Plenty of bulls travelled to the coast with buyers from the Hastings, Macleay, Clarence and Richmond Valleys taking part.
Volume buyers were the Cheese family, Glen Elgin, along with the Coombes family from Barraba, the Waters from the lower Clarence and the Hartley family, Injune, Qld, who came away with four sires to a top of $17,000 for Lotus S0039 by Mawarra Hi Card P139.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes with Shad Bailey as auctioneer, while Elite Livestock handling the online action
