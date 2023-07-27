The Land
Stud breeders keen on sire appeal push Lotus Hereford bull sale to a solid average

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated July 27 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:30pm
Stud Hereford breeder Bruce Gunning, Emu Holes at Quirindi, paid the top money for Lotus Saxon S115 pictured with stud co-principal Ace Holliss and auctioneer Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Co.
The Holliss family's Lotus Hereford stud at Pinkett via Glen Innes sold horned bulls to $21,000 on Thursday with 39 sires out of 43 offered averaging $9829.

