There was an upswing in the Bega steer market at the monthly store sale on Thursday.
The yarding was smaller compared to the previous month's sale at 972 head, with steers reaching $1470 a head and heifers making to $1240.
R Darke sold eight milk and two-tooth Angus steers weighing 530 kilograms for $1470 a head or 277 cents a kilogram.
M Lee and J Ramsey sold three two-tooth crossbred steers weighing 515kg for $1256 or 243c/kg.
Colin Sheehan sold 10 Charolais cross steers weighing 323kg for $1190 a head or 368c/kg.
S and E Laszik sold two black baldy steers weighing 360kg for $1100 a head or 305c/kg.
Harry and Jill Brice sold 14 Angus steers weighing 330kg for $1080 or 372c/kg.
A Shearer sold 11 weaned Angus steers weighing 290kg for $1010 or 348c/kg.
J Cheers sold three Speckle Park heifers for $1240.
E Alcock sold three Angus heifers for $1140.
Harry and Jill Brice sold 14 weaned Angus heifers aged 11 months old, weighing 374kg for $1105 or 295c/kg.
R Gill sold eight non-station-mated heifers for $1100.
PL Tarlinton sold four joined Angus heifers to a Simmental bull for $1010.
More to come.
