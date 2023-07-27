The Land
Angus steers make to $1470 at Bega store sale

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
July 27 2023 - 8:30pm
Colin Sheehan, Scotland Yard, Numbugga, sold 40 Charolais cross steers and 35 Charolais cross heifers. This pen of 323kg steers made $1190 a head or 368c/kg. Picture by Hayley Warden
Colin Sheehan, Scotland Yard, Numbugga, sold 40 Charolais cross steers and 35 Charolais cross heifers. This pen of 323kg steers made $1190 a head or 368c/kg. Picture by Hayley Warden

There was an upswing in the Bega steer market at the monthly store sale on Thursday.

Local News

