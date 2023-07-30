Clarence Valley's long history in film and TV is set to continue with the launch of an Australian miniseries.
The region on NSW's Northern Rivers was used as a shooting location for parts of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which will be available on streaming in more than 240 countries worldwide next month.
Several big names are attached, with Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar) and Asher Keddie (Offspring, Nine Perfect Strangers) in starring roles.
The show is an adaptation of a book of the same name by Australian author Holly Ringland.
The Clarence Valley towns of Grafton, Ulmarra and Yamba feature throughout the series, although they serve as stand-ins for the Victorian town of Wyuna.
The locations were chosen due to their prominent cane fields which captured the seclusion of the central cast.
It's not the first time the region has featured in a major production, with the 1987 miniseries Fields of Fire a notable standout.
More recently, the 2008 film Fool's Gold shot a stunt scene at Angourie Blue Pools while Fishing Australia will air an episode filmed in the area later this year.
Clarence Valley spokesperson Katee Blizzard said the council took immense pride in its involvement with The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
"The council firmly believes that attracting filmmakers to the Clarence Valley not only serves to showcase its natural beauty but also provides a significant boost to the local economy, bringing forth a range of positive impacts," she said.
"By actively nurturing and supporting the growth of the entertainment industry, Clarence Valley Council is committed to solidifying the Northern River's standing as an enticing hub for future film and TV productions."
Wyuna makes up one part of the story, with the series also set in the Red Centre and the fictional town of Thornfield, which was digitally stitched together from shoots in Scone, Picton and Bargo, also in NSW.
Executive producer Jodi Matterson said it was an enormous task to bring the book's world to life.
"Because of our ambition for this series to feel like a sweeping epic that did justice to the expansiveness of the novel - we knew that we were always going to have to shoot in many locations across multiple states," she said.
"We shot the series over 20 weeks and travelled to many different places and we are so excited to show audiences both here and internationally parts of Australia that have never been captured on film."
The first three episodes of the seven-part miniseries will be available on Prime Video on August 4, with a new episode debuting on a weekly basis until the series finale on September 1.
"Although it is intrinsically Australian, we really do believe that the characters and subject matter are so universal that it will have a global appeal and we believe this is reflected with Amazon making it with us as one of Prime Video's global originals," Ms Matterson said.
"From finding the book five years ago to it being released now has been a long road. I could not be prouder of this beautiful series."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
