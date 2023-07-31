Queensland demand was fierce at the Minnie-Vale Charolais annual bull sale at Narrabri, with one third of the bulls sold at auction heading north of the border.
Overall 34 of 46 Charolais bulls sold to a top of $17,000 averaging $7,852 at auction. The sale had a clearance rate of 74 per cent and a further eight bulls were sold shortly after.
Topping the sale was Minnie-Vale Stardom purchased by Mike Lawlor, Verbena Park, Kilkenny Charolais, Taroom, Qld, for $17,000.
"We have bought bulls from Minnie-Vale before but we also source bulls from other studs, plus home grown as we try to get the top of the line," he said.
"Stardom is an outcross pulled bull out of a good maternal line on the cow side.
"We run 1200 pure bred cows and we're planning to back him into some of our 120 first calf heifers."
The 23-month-old Palgrove Lord son out of Minnie-Vale Fleur N7E weighed 865 kilograms with a raw scan of 140 squared centimetres for eye muscle area, P8 of 7 millimetres, rib of 6mm, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres and an intramuscular fat scan of 4.5pc.
Volume buyer, Mac Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, Qld, purchased five bulls to a top of $12,000 for an average of $8,600.
"I haven't bought bulls from Minnie-Vale before but I've purchased a lot of Moongool bulls by Minni-Vale Sundance," he said.
"I thought they were a great line of bulls with softness, a good sirey head and dewlap that scanned really well.
"The bulls will go into our Droughtmaster herd and over the purebreds... we sell about 30 Charmaster bulls in Charters Town as well as show the first cross."
The $12,000 bull was Minnie-Vale Sunny, a 20-month-old son of Clare Mega Awesome and out of Minnie-Vale Tapis.
The 750kg bull had an IMF of 4.4pc, EMA of 143sq/cm, P8 of 8mm, rib fat of 6mm and scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Minnie-Vale Superior, 25 months, son of Anc Oscar 2nd and out of Minnie-Vale Milly L115E, weighed 850kg and had an EMA of 147sq/cm, IMF of 5.5pc, scrotal circumference of 39cm, P8 of 8mm and rib fat of 6mm.
Minnie-Vale Stanbroke, 23 months, by Clare Mega Awesome weighed 845kg with an EMA scan of 144sq/cm, IMF of 5.3pc and P8 fat of 8mm.
Minnie-Vale Superior and Minnie-Vale Stanbroke sold for $9000 and $8000 respectively.
Mr Shann also purchased Minnie-Vale Scamper and Minnie-Vale Scud.
Minne-Vale Charolais stud principal Jason Salier said the sale was also well supported by local buyers.
"It was a buyer's market and some top quality bulls went for very reasonable money," he said.
"We prioritise really soft and soggy Charolais that have strong EMA with very good fat cover.
"It was great to see a number of true bulls with strong carcass stay in the local area."
Waikare Partnership, Glen Innes puchased Minnie-Vale Supertramp S170E for $11,000.
Stewart and Jasmine McDougal, Glen Barra, Watsons Creek purchased three bulls to a top of $8,000 to average $6,666.
The Fauchon family, Carrick, Duri, purchased two bulls for $10,000 and $6,000.
Davidson Cameron & Co conducted the sale with Luke Scicluna, Gunnedah, as auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
