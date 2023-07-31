The Land
Home/News

Minnie-Vale Charolais 20th annual bull sale hit $17,000 top

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull Minnie-Vale Stardom that sold for $17,000 with Minnie-Vale Charolais stud principal Jason Salier and Davidson Cameron & Co auctioneer Luke Scicluna. Picture by Elka Devney
Top priced bull Minnie-Vale Stardom that sold for $17,000 with Minnie-Vale Charolais stud principal Jason Salier and Davidson Cameron & Co auctioneer Luke Scicluna. Picture by Elka Devney

Queensland demand was fierce at the Minnie-Vale Charolais annual bull sale at Narrabri, with one third of the bulls sold at auction heading north of the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.