Move over State of Origin, another state-against-state battle is set to be staged in the heart of outback NSW.
Revellers will attempt to Nutbush their way into a new world record at the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash this year.
If they are successful, they'll claim the title from sister event, the Queensland-based Birdsville Big Red Bash.
"It would be great to see NSW take home the Nutbush world title for the very first time when the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash event is staged next month," Greg Donovan, festival owner and managing director of the Outback Music Festival Group, said.
"Last year at our inaugural Mundi Mundi Bash events, Queensland was able to retain the title - but this year we feel that NSW and the Mundi Mundi Bash are really going to have a great crack at not only beating the Queensland-set record, but potentially smashing it.
"We're loving watching the Nutbush figures skyrocket - this year at the Big Red Bash we went from a record of 4084 in 2022 to the new current record of 5838.
"And for the Mundi Mundi Bash we're anticipating the biggest ever crowd, of 12,000, that we've ever had at a bash event. And we have a bigger site and 7000 tickets ready to sell - so there's a very good chance a brand-new record will be set in NSW."
While state bragging rights are hotly contested, the real winners of the Nutbush world record attempts are the Royal Flying Doctors who are the recipients of all money raised from the Nutbush world record attempts.
More than $600,000 has been raised collectively by the bash events for the Royal Flying Doctors since 2016.
Following the Nutbush world record attempt, Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Miranda Carey and Robyn Loau will also take to the stage to deliver electrifying performances of Tina Turner's greatest hits in a special tribute to the legendary performer's extraordinary career.
The Mundi Mundi Bash will be held at Belmont Station, Mundi Mundi Plains, on August 17-19, 2023.
The Nutbush world record attempts at both bash events are adjudicated by The Australian Book of Records.
