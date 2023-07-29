The Land
Inverell hosts 100 years of Farmall tractors much to the delight of thousands of spectators

By Jamie Brown
July 29 2023
Tom Horwood, Rural Wrecking Co at Oakwood via Inverell led Saturday's centenary celebrations of the Farmall tractor on this rare prototype MV.
A passionate following of Case IH Farmall tractors brought collectors and enthusiasts from all over NSW and Queensland to Inverell on Saturday.

