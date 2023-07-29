The passion runs deep among those who came to cheer on the red brand with Geoff Riley from Currabubula via Tamworth blaming his father Greg for instilling a desire for collection. He has 35 tractors in the shed at home ranging from the Farmall Cub to the M series diesel burners including a rare 1930 Farmall Regular Fairway model. For Saturday's event he brought an AM7K Marque built in 1959 and one of just 15 built to burn petrol and kerosene. It's a thirsty bugger and slurps about four litres per kilometre.