A passionate following of Case IH Farmall tractors brought collectors and enthusiasts from all over NSW and Queensland to Inverell on Saturday.
A grand tractor parade filled the central business district before an assault on the world record parade continued at the Inverell Showgrounds, where a remarkable collection of the red brand left admirers gobsmacked.
The celebrations were part of the centenary of the Case IH Farmall with many machines attending the display in their working clothes.
Leading the charge was famed tractor wrecker Tom Horwood, Oakwood via Inverell who purchased 40 new batteries and 800 litres of fuel to charge just some of his vast collection. He led the parade on his favourite, a restored Farmall MV prototype, one of just 16 built and the only one with shiny new red paint.
He told an enthusiastic audience at a gathering on Friday night at the Inverell RSM Club that he has loved the Farmall since he was a boy growing up at Ashford, recalling how the Italian migrant farmers loved the workhorse for its functionality and resilience.
"They loved them. They couldn't break them," he said.
Some of his favourites include the big V8 models, the 1468 and1568.
"They're noisy and I love them. the young blokes who work with me love them," he said.
The passion runs deep among those who came to cheer on the red brand with Geoff Riley from Currabubula via Tamworth blaming his father Greg for instilling a desire for collection. He has 35 tractors in the shed at home ranging from the Farmall Cub to the M series diesel burners including a rare 1930 Farmall Regular Fairway model. For Saturday's event he brought an AM7K Marque built in 1959 and one of just 15 built to burn petrol and kerosene. It's a thirsty bugger and slurps about four litres per kilometre.
Wee Waa mixed crop farmer Robert Kahl has been restoring a 1938 F14 Farmall for the past 30 years and started it for the first time last week. It ran for half an hour then stopped, thanks to a faulty magneto. He replaced the part and it ran some more but on Saturday at the Inverell Showgrounds it wouldn't go and the disappointed collector had to leave his pride and joy on the trailer.
The Friends of Fagen Park at Galston north of Sydney very nearly didn't start their 1938 Farmall F14 but some gentle persuasion with the hand-crank and a jiggle of both choke and throttle got her going in the nick of time.
Adrian Kahler from Maryborough, Qld took part with a special 50th birthday present from his wife - a 1953 Farmall Cub built in the US, worked in New Zealand and purchased out of South Australia. The surprise gift left him speechless for days and he has vowed to repay tthe kindness by joining his wife Liz on a quilters' tour of the United States.
The former cane farmer and engineer has 25 vintage tractors in his shed including a rare 100 year old Howard Rotovator.
Other vintage fans included father and son Logan and Colin Wendy's from Corowa who travelled 1000km to be part of the Inverell celebrations, with Logan driving the 1947 Farmall Cub A model restored by his grandfather Ernie.
Read the photo captions for more amazing tales of the fans of red tractors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.