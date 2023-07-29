The Land
Southern Beef Week 2023 day six

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
July 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Day six of the Boehringer Ingelheim Southern Beef Week included Bannaby Angus and Wirrabilla, Taralga, Southern Black Simmental and Spring Hill Angus, Lake Bathurst, Yallambee Angus, Berrima, Redbank Angus, Bodalla, Myanga Angus, Chatsbury, and Curragindi Charolais, Cooma.

