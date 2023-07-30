The Land
Sugarloaf Angus' heavyweight tops at $40,000

Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
A return buyer from Central Queensland has paid $40,000 for Sugarloaf Exclusive S11, the top-priced lot at the Sugarloaf Angus annual on-property sale, Dungog, where 26 two-year-old bulls averaged $16,192 and 14 one-year-old bulls averaged $11,428.

