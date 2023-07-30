The Land
NSW Farmers scholarships support next crop of ag advocates.

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Megan Seis, Sam Johnston, Annabelle Shannon and Tiarna Burke are some of the NSW Farmers scholarship recipients. Pictures supplied.
Megan Seis, Sam Johnston, Annabelle Shannon and Tiarna Burke are some of the NSW Farmers scholarship recipients. Pictures supplied.

Five students from across the state have been awarded a NSW Farmers tertiary scholarship to support their pursuit of higher education.

