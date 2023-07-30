Two men have died in separate incidents in the Northern Rivers.
On Friday, July 28, emergency services were called to River Street, Maclean, just after 2.30pm following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Coffs-Clarence police officers arrived to find a Honda hatchback had crashed into an embankment.
The 91-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he died.
The 85-year-old female driver was taken to Maclean Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
Police with assistance from officers attached to the crash investigation unit established a crime scene and seized the vehicle for forensic examination.
Inquiries are continuing.
Then on Saturday, July 29, emergency services were called to Nimbin Road, Booerie Creek, west of Lismore, following reports a Great Wall station wagon had lost control and rolled before hitting a tree.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and the driver was declared deceased. He is yet to be formally identified.
Richmond police officers established a crime scene which has been forensically examined.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
