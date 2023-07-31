The Land
Travellers witness $360,000 bull sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:00am
Danny and Kristi Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska and Krista and Chris Earl, Reverse Rocking R, Maxwell, New Mexico, at the Texas Angus sale, Warialda. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Danny and Kristi Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska and Krista and Chris Earl, Reverse Rocking R, Maxwell, New Mexico, at the Texas Angus sale, Warialda. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Danny and Kristi Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska, USA, couldn't have picked a better time to make their first visit to Australia with a yearling bull sired by Poss Rawhide setting the benchmark for an all-breeds national record of $360,000 as well as for the Australian Angus breed.

