Danny and Kristi Poss, Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska, USA, couldn't have picked a better time to make their first visit to Australia with a yearling bull sired by Poss Rawhide setting the benchmark for an all-breeds national record of $360,000 as well as for the Australian Angus breed.
The Poss family travelled with a New Mexico stud cattle producer and a consultant for about 30 beef herds, Chris Earl, Reverse Rocking R Ranch, and his wife, Krista.
Texas Angus stud principals Ben and Wendy Mayne sold another record-breaker, Texas Iceman R725, sired by record breaker Poss Maverick and ranked in the top one per cent of Angus cattle internationally. Maverick is also the sire of Rawhide.
The travellers gave rave reviews of the hospitality and the country they saw during their brief visit. Mr Poss, in his opening address at the Texas Angus sale, said: "It's quite humbling to see what you've done with our genetics".
"Bringing them across the world and how they work in different environments. It looks like we've got a lot in common. We like really profitable cattle that are really good females."
He said the importance of balanced, productive cattle that "do everything you ask them to do".
Mr Poss said he knew the bulls from the Maverick line had done well. "And I knew the Rawhides were going to be the next step. I'm really excited for them next year; they've got Deadwood progeny.
"Those bulls are going to have phenomenal data and phenotype, and these commercial cattlemen are going to love them."
Mr Poss said he had been looking forward to seeing the Knowla draft going under the hammer.
"Their high-selling bull last year was an Alternative son. Alternative is a son of Poss Easy Impact, and I raised Easy Impact," he said. "Easy Impact is the maternal grandsire of Rawhide and Deadwood.
Mr Poss said his family operation runs close to 900 cows in central Nebraska.
"It's a family operation. We farm and ranch. We have two boys that are very actively involved in the operation day-to-day. We try to run a really good cow herd that is very fault-free, with good docility and flesh and good structure," he said.
"We're kinda like Ben and Wendy (Mayne); we're after profitability and cattle that excel in the feedlot with explosive growth and have the marbling, the cutability and the ribeye.
Mr Earl said there is a now growing air of optimism shared by many beef producers in the US.
"Our markets are coming up, and we're coming out of a drought, and our cow numbers are down.
"But one thing we've seen is that labour is going to keep the cow numbers down. In the US, it's very challenging to get people to work. "Every herd we've spoken to here (in Australia) has the same challenges," Mr Earl said.
"There is a shortage of young people coming into the US beef industry," Mr Poss added. "We're amazed at the people here. We're humbled by all the people, the women and young people who are enthused in this industry."
