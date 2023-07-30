A 17-year-old girl died following a crash between a car and a bicycle south of Dubbo on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Banjo Patterson Way at Yeoval around 12.45pm following reports of a fatal crash.
Police say that the cyclist, the 17-year old girl, was treated by NSW Ambulance at the crash site, about 69 kilometres south of Dubbo.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports from police say that the driver, a 76-year-old man, was not injured. He was taken to Wellington Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police officers from the Orana Mid-Western district established a crime scene, with inquiries continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.