Vast new national park to protect vital wetlands north west of Bourke

Updated July 31 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
Comeroo station. This latest government acquisition secures a contiguous area of more than 100,000 hectares for conservation. Picture: Joshua J. Smith Photography
Threatened species and vital wetlands in outback NSW will be protected in a new national park, following the acquisition of Comeroo station northwest of Bourke.

