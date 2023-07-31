The Land
Agri-Innovators Awards to champion ag-tech creators

July 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Justin Dunn, of Temora, a previous winner in 2018 of the Agri-Innovators Award at Henty. The award is to be reinvigorated in 2023 by Farmers2Founders. Photo: supplied
For the past six decades, innovation has been at the heart of the Henty Machinery Field Days, and in 2023 Henty will be partnering with Farmers2Founders to shine a spotlight on the opportunities available.

