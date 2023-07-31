Repeat buyers were out in force at the Swanbrook Angus bull sale on Saturday, resulting in a total clearance with a equal top price of $15,000 for two bulls and overall sale average of $9014.
Swanbrook S230 was the first bull to bought for $15,000, by Ballendean Station, Ballendean, Qld.
The 21-month-old Swanbrook Right Answer M4 son ranked within the top five per cent of the Angus breed for 600 day growth, with estimated breeding value figures of +151 and an above-breed average intramuscular fat figure of +2.4.
His full brother, Swanbrook R220 topped last year's sale for the Turners, being sold for $20,000, with their dam Swanbrook H75 an 11-year-old cow that is still breeding naturally.
Ballendean Station also purchased another two bulls for an average of $11,500.
The other top-priced bull was Swanbrook S179, a Clunie Rage Plantation P392 son, purchased by Andrew and Carlen Say, Glen Innes for $15,000.
The 20-month-old bull was described in the catalogue as a "curve bender", with his below average birthweight but high growth figures.
He had a birthweight figure of +3.5 and also had figures in the top 10pc for 200 day weight of +61 and a +105 figure for 400 day weights.
Another volume buyer throughout the sale was Robert Dulhunty, RV7 Cattle Company, Glen Innes, who also purchased three bulls to average $7666.
Stud principal Glynis Turner said the results of the sale were very pleasing, with a lot of return buyers and new faces who were introduced to the studs program from current clients.
"One repeat buyer has come back after many, many years," Mrs Turner said.
"They haven't been recently, because they are bulls have lasted so long, they've come to replace a 12 year old bull."
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, while being interfaced on AuctionsPlus.
