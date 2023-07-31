Brian Turner, Swanbrook Angus stud, with Colin Say and Co agent Nathan Purvis and Glynis Turner of Swanbrook Angus pictured with one of the equal top priced bull of the sale Swanbrook S230, purchased by Ballendean Station, Ballendean QLD, for $15,000. The other equal top priced bull of the sale was Swanbrook S179, bought by Andrew and Carlen Say, of Glen Innes.