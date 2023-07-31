The Land
Swanbrook Angus achieves an equal top price of $15,000

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
July 31 2023 - 1:00pm
Brian Turner, Swanbrook Angus stud, with Colin Say and Co agent Nathan Purvis and Glynis Turner of Swanbrook Angus pictured with one of the equal top priced bull of the sale Swanbrook S230, purchased by Ballendean Station, Ballendean QLD, for $15,000. The other equal top priced bull of the sale was Swanbrook S179, bought by Andrew and Carlen Say, of Glen Innes.
Repeat buyers were out in force at the Swanbrook Angus bull sale on Saturday, resulting in a total clearance with a equal top price of $15,000 for two bulls and overall sale average of $9014.

Livestock Writer

