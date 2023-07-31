The difficulties for apiarists have been well documented in the news with natural disasters like drought, bushfire and floods, all having a major impact on honey production in NSW.
Then there has been the uncertainty for beekeepers with the Varroa mite incursion last year which is still affecting the industry today.
So to come out the other side of these challenges and claim top honours at Sydney Royal Show is especially impressive and that is exactly what Wild Nectar Honey has achieved.
Wild Nectar has more than 9000 hives across NSW, set in carefully selected areas to create distinct flavours, a program which has paid off this year with it's Orange Blossom honey named Champion Honey at the show, and it's organic honey claiming the silver prize.
Wild Nectar Orange Blossom was also awarded the Philip Carter Memorial Annual Trophy for champion commercial honey exhibit.
Based in Temora and Nowra, Wild Nectar has a proud history of honeymaking which was originally focused on providing pollination services throughout NSW and producing 100 per cent Australian raw and organic honey.
Wild Nectar's head of apiaries, Georgain Vasilescu, lived and worked in Europe and the USA before moving to Australia.
When he arrived on our shores, he quickly saw opportunities to create an apiaries business and pollination services as well as top quality cold extracted honey.
Under Mr Vasilescu's care, Wild Nectar has become the largest single honey producer in Australia.
"I love working in the diverse natural forests and plains of NSW with the huge variety of flora that we have here," he said.
"Wild Nectar has hives located from the national parks in the South Coast hinterland, all the way out to Tullamore in the Central West, north to the Moree area and south to the Snowy Mountains and Victorian border.
"The landscapes and the flora available for bees to forage are incredible, and they change with the seasons, but the flavour profile of the honey that we produce is uniquely Australian."
While Varroa mitre has had a devastating effect on the honey bee industry, Wild Nectar has been fortunate not to have had any cases to date.
Mr Vasilescu has experience with managing Varroa in Europe, and is focused on managing the hives to maintain their health, strength, and resilience.
Managing director of Wild Nectar, Joe Corrigan said that after selling their honey in bulk, they saw an opportunity to build a retail brand that brought their honey direct to the consumer.
He said Wild Nectar saw there was not much raw, cold extracted and organic honey available from larger retailers and with the scale of their operation, they set out to change that.
"The response we have received from consumers about the brand and the quality of our honey has been very positive," he said.
"Increasingly, we are seeing the trend of Australian consumers wanting to know where their food is coming from, and curious about provenance, flavour and purity.
"We are very proud that every drop of honey in our jars comes from a Wild Nectar hive. Keeping our honey raw is very important to us, to retain its flavour and natural benefits.
"We cold-extract the honey from the hive and never pasteurise it, just warm it a little to improve viscosity before straining it to remove wax and any hive or plant debris.
"This minimal processing keeps our honey as close to its natural state as possible, and the difference really shows in the flavour and aroma."
Mr Corrigan was especially pleased with Wild Nectar's award wins at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
"For our team, the Sydney Royal Easter Show win is a fantastic recognition of their hard work and dedication to producing top quality raw honey using cold extraction techniques, and is a milestone for our brand," he said.
"Our hives are placed in carefully selected areas of NSW, where the bees feed year-round, and we strive to produce the most delicious raw honey to preserve its natural qualities, as well as its flavour and texture.
"Our apiarists are deeply passionate and experienced, and this award is a great step for us in showcasing the quality that we consistently aim to achieve."
Wild Nectar has grown steadily over recent years and plans to continue that progression into the future.
It plans to continue to grow it's NSW hive locations, and expand the range of seasonal harvest and single origin honeys.
