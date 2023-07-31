Muttering to himself that if you can't beat them, join them, the Punter last week clicked the buy button for 2500 more shares in Australia's biggest fruit grower, Costa Group Holdings (ASX code CGC).
Private equity firm Paine Schwartz (PS) have offered to pay $3.50 a share in cash to take over CGC and the Punter has been able to buy them in the market for $3.30.
If the bid goes ahead, the Punter is guaranteed a 12.75 per cent overall profit on his CGC investment.
That looks like a bargain, but it could well prove to be what Sir Humphrey in the British comedy series Yes Minister would call a "courageous decision".
Courageous because the PS bid at the time of writing is still only "indicative, non-binding".
The eight weeks that PS has been given to comb through Costa's books ends this week, and it is possible that they may reduce the offer or even pull out. Perhaps that is why the shares are selling below the PS offer. People are trying to sell nearly a million CGC for $3.50 or less; buyers in that range only want some 14,000 shares.
Courageous, too, because CGC has been burning cash. Net debt last year increased from $361 million to $437m and underlying net profit was down 53pc.
But the Punter thinks the bid will go through. PS reconfirmed the offer after an initial four weeks of looking at the CGC figures.
To help pay for the CGC shares, he has sold the United Malt (UMG) shares, for a tiny profit, ahead of the likely takeover by the global Malteries Soufflet group.
Meanwhile, Wide Open Agriculture (WOA) has released an upbeat presentation along with its quarterly result but no confirmation of a commercial partner for its plant-based protein. WOA shares have been suspended since April, when they were unable to to give the ASX details of "advanced confidential negotiations with a strategic production partner".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.