The Punter: Picking low fruit ahead of possible takeover

July 31 2023 - 12:00pm
The Punter has bought shares in Costa Group Holdings (ASX code CGC). Picture via Shutterstock
The Punter has bought shares in Costa Group Holdings (ASX code CGC). Picture via Shutterstock

Muttering to himself that if you can't beat them, join them, the Punter last week clicked the buy button for 2500 more shares in Australia's biggest fruit grower, Costa Group Holdings (ASX code CGC).

