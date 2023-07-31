A motorbike rider has died after colliding with a tree on a dirt bike course on Sunday.
The rider, who has been identified as a 27-year-old man, was riding with a friend when the crash took place.
The pair were riding on a privately operated dirt bike track along Walkers Lane, Lue, east of Mudgee.
According to NSW Police the man died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
Police officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene at the location.
The scene will soon be examined by specialist police. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. All information is treated in strict confidence.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.