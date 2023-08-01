Electricity, and water are the two elements which most concern current thinking and have great bearing on our future.
Each is indispensable to the lifestyle we enjoy.
Each is crucial to our existence, in the production, processing and delivery of food.
Each is vital to our prosperity, individually and severally.
Yet they are, in so many ways, taken for granted.
Our lifestyle has come to depend on the easy access, the availability and constancy of supply of each.
And the whole business of electricity and water has become concentrated in a few minds and is now highly politicized.
It seems, with our ever increasing consumption of electricity and water, that many think them an infinite resource.
To be used ad infinitum.
But on a closer understanding, the amount of water on the planet is finite.
It might consist of steam, rain, ice or in streams, but the amount of water can neither be increased or decreased.
It might also be thought that the production of electricity is infinite.
And so it may be, as we build more power stations, whether coal or nuclear fired, wind turbines or solar panels.
But consider the current 'anti-coal' debate and the thought that 'renewable energy' can easily replace the system that has served well for many years.
The concept of wind turbines and solar farms are all very well in theory.
But how well do they stack up in practice?
The sight of wind turbines in previously pristine landscapes has raised the ire of many local communities.
And the construction of solar farms in otherwise very productive agricultural land does nothing for those communities.
The developers propose their solar farms will provide electricity for so many suburban houses.
But why isn't it mandatory in this country with so many sunlit daylight hours, to have solar panels on each and every roof?
We have the technology to harness solar for electricity and no doubt that technology is evolving daily.
The construction of the solar farms is highly visible, when they cover some hundreds of hectares.
Yet, when built into a roof and with agreeable colours, they are not offensive.
Do people consider the sight of the solar farms as something 'out of sight' so 'out of mind'.
Nimbyism wrought large.
And do they consider the reason the demand for electricity is so high?
It is not the farming family, with three lights on at night in their modest homestead who have the highest need for electricity.
It is the insatiable desire of suburbia to live in a light world twenty four seven.
The need to have a football stadium lit like it was daylight at ten o'clock in the evening to satisfy the television audience along with those who are at the ground.
The need to have suburban streets well lit all during the night to ensure some protection for those who walk those streets in the twilight hours.
Mostly, those people are the consumers of electricity, without giving any thought to the production source of their power.
Likewise, with water.
The supply of that vital daily element has no connection with its source.
It comes from a tap and so it must always come from a tap.
But what if that tap runs dry?
The current infrastructure was built, in most cases, over 100 years ago, when it could never be envisaged that this country would have this large society.
Our population continues to grow with rising intakes of immigrants, more houses are being built, more cars are on the road.
But the amount of available water stays the same, and it could also be said, the production of electricity is not keeping pace with the population growth.
Something will give, but when?
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
