With a possible El Nino on the cards, Farmers for Climate Action is urging farmers to get on the front foot.
Farmers for Climate Action spokesperson Peter Holding, who farms at Harden NSW, said many farmers were concerned about the possibility of warmer, drier conditions and increased weather variability for eastern Australia this spring and summer.
"It's an interesting year," Mr Holding said as he contemplates the late winter pasture growth on his farm.
"I didn't plant any cash crops, trying to cut costs and I sold four hundred cast-for-age ewes earlier in the year to lighten my stocking rate in anticipation of a dry summer.
"I also planted a mixed species high density legume pasture this year so I could have more grazing into the summer and next year."
Mr Holding said every drought is different, but they now seem to go on for longer.
"It looks all right at the moment, but I am cautious about a really hot summer," he said.
"We are seeing extreme temperatures in the northern hemisphere and it could be our turn."
But he pointed to the various models used to predict the weather and said they could mean anything at this early stage.
"We could get another good spring, but we could also be pushing our luck," Mr Holding said.
"We have had many clear skies and big frosts which might or might not be a forerunner to a very hot and dry summer.
"I don't know, but I have made plans as best I can to cope."
Mr Holding said that Australian farmers are great at adapting, but that ultimately is the need to address the driving cause of climate change - emissions.
"Farmers are always looking three steps ahead to the next event but there are limits to their adaptation," he said.
"While we adapt and mitigate on-farm, we need to know the rest of the economy is doing its bit to reduce emissions and tackle climate change, which is causing more frequent and severe weather events."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.